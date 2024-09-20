ZAMBIAN’S IN BENELUX DEMAND RECALL OF AMBASSADOR



ZAMBIANS living in the Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) have issued a scathing petition calling for the immediate dismissal of Zambia’s Ambassador to Brussels, Sylvester Mundanda, and his deputy, Charles Maboshe.



In a statement addressed to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diaspora community expressed deep dissatisfaction with the leadership of the embassy, citing a range of concerns including governance failures, misuse of authority, and neglect of their duties.



The petition highlighted several specific incidents, including the Ambassador’s absence from crucial meetings with investors and multilateral institutions, the mistreatment of embassy staff, and the mishandling of Zambia’s Independence Day celebrations.



“The current Ambassador has exhibited unparalleled arrogance and a ‘divide and rule’ approach towards the very people they serve,” the petition stated.



“Government vehicles are used at ungodly hours to purchase farming machinery on the pretext that the equipment is for the Head of State (Dr Hakainde Hichilema).”



The community demanded a thorough investigation into the leadership of the Brussels mission and called for the immediate recall of both Mundanda and Maboshe.



They expressed concerns that the current leadership was hindering Zambia’s efforts to attract foreign investment and promote economic development.



The petition also referenced incidents of alleged abuse, including the mistreatment of a long serving embassy employee.



“This same employee was berated while driving, which escalated to the point where the employee experienced a panic attack behind the wheel. The intensity of this abuse left the employee unable to continue the assigned task safely,” the statement read.



“Not only did this situation bring a negative impact on the employee’s health, but had also affected other employees, by creating a fearful and hostile working environment. In many cases, several employees have expressed feelings of frustration, anxiety and helplessness.”



The petition was signed by over 70 Zambian households in Benelux, representing a significant show of discontent from the diaspora community.



CAPTION PHOTO: (Left) Ambassador Sylvester Mundanda and (Right) Deputy Ambassador Charles Maboshe



Kalemba