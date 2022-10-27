ZAMBIANS LOVE AND MISS PF SO MUCH AND 2026 THEY WILL VOTE FOR US AGAIN – CHILANGWA

By George Lemba

PF Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has called on party leaders to put their heads together and set aside personal ambitions and instead focus on the love Zambians have for them as PF.

Chilangwa says Former President Edgar Lungu as party leader has been calling for people to unite around the person he will choose as next PF leader in case he (Lungu) decides not to contest the 2026 elections but that members are all over positioning.

“Bane! Abena Zambia balitemwa PF and the 10 years we ruled them, they were very happy. Forget those small pockets of our youths who UPND called thugs. Zambians want PF back in power even before 2026, so my advice to you all is that let’s unite and fight Hichilema now and ba Mwamba (Henry MWENJENGA also known as Emmanuel Mwamba) you must increase your efforts in spewing propaganda on all our pages and so far you are doing. You are the master and you propaganda ilingi should have mere lies and people will believe,” said Chilangwa to members he met at one joint in Lusaka.- Koswe