ZAMBIANS MUST BE PART OF MINING EQUATION, I’M FOR BRAND ZAMBIA, SAYS RECENTLY RESIGNED BANDA

Recently resigned ZCCM-IH board chairperson Dolika Banda says Zambians have got to be part of the equation in maximising mining resources, as she is for brand Zambia

In her farewell message, Banda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have served in ZCCM-IH and that the company was well placed to advance Zambia’s economic interests in the mining sector.

“I believe at the core of its mandate, ZCCM-IH is capable of advancing Zambia and its citizens through leveraging the country’s billion-dollar mining sector. This country has massive opportunities with all the natural resources, critical minerals endowment, and its people. We have to work with global partners to maximise these resources, and Zambians have got to be part of the equation. I am for brand Zambia, and will continue preaching brand Zambia,” said Banda who wished Muyangwa well.

And ZCCM-IH board chairperson Kakenenwa Muyangwa has thanked Banda for improving and emphasising good corporate governance practices and business controls in the company during her tenure…