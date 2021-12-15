The reported harassment of Zambia National Team football player Stopilla Sunzu by the UPND government security wings makes sad reading.

How ungrateful can we be as Zambians today to try and alienate Sunzu from his own country even after his achievements for Chipolopolo?

Is it not Sunzu who scored the penalty that made Zambia win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012 for the first time since we gained independence? Today the hero is now Congolese?

Sunzu like Christopher Katongo and the other active and former players deserve respect from all of us including those in government today. Fighting our national heroes is fighting all of us.

As Patriotic Front we shall continue celebrating Sunzu and all his colleagues who brought honour to Zambia.

We call upon the UPND government to apologize to the Sunzu family without delay as this single act of miscalculation has the potential to polarize the nation even more.

We remind the UPND government that such senseless antics have a potential to even make Zambia lose the Africa Cup we won almost 10 years ago should Ivory Coast appeal with FIFA.

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Acting PF Secretary General

Patriotic Front Secretariat, Lusaka