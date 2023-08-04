THE WRITING ON THE WALL

We have absolutely no problem with Mr Hichilema’s visit to Israel but what is of great concern and humiliation to this nation and its citizens is the net of puppetry and selling out this presidency is inextricably intertwined with.

Mr Hichilema’s betrayal of our national pride, identity, and longstanding non-aligned diplomatic traditions and principles for reasons of expedience is one of the biggest political shames in the foreign relations history of this nation.

They can argue all they want, but the writing on the wall is clear. For the first time in our history, Zambia has a leader who has been captured by transnational corporations and global imperialists.

Zambians must know that Mr Hichilema is not only a front, but also an instrument of Western special interests.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party