Zambians panicking over poisonous mealie-meal… Govt is poisoning its own people by failing to provide info – Amb Dr Mwaba Kasese Botha

Zambians panicking over poisonous mealie-meal – Amb Botha … Govt is poisoning its own people by failing to provide info
By Mubanga Mubanga
Government should give us more information concerning the poisonous maize, demands former Zambian Ambassador to the United Nations Dr Mwaba Kasese Botha.
Speaking in interview with Daily Revelation on Wednesday, Dr Botha, who is also a qualified medical doctor said government had not provided enough information regarding the poisonous maize, which had left the citizens panicking, because they did not know if the maize they were eating had toxins or not.https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zambians-panicking-over-poisonous-mealie-meal-amb-botha-govt-is-poisoning-its-own-people-by-failing-to-provide-info
So far I have not heard of one human being in Zambia die or treated for eating poisonous nshima. All we read about it is from the opposition alarmist or have I missed it somewhere?
But what is this noise?
What is the motive for a Government to poison its people. Who can believe that?
As we go into 2026 it is going to be worse if UPND does tame these crooked opposition.
They are doing everything nasty to see to it that HH is hated.
The truth is here fellow country men and women.For this situation of bad maize we don’t need to come with screaming headlines like that of Dr Kasese Botha former ambassador to the United Nations.”Government is poisoning it’s people by failing to provide info”. A qualified Dr is not expected to come that way especially looking at her education and exposure and former Ambassador of United Nations.This situation of contaminated maize has just come to light now.Educated people who are expected to guide and help worried society to be calm and wait for their government to give them a comprehensive statement are the alarmists them selves.With the drought that has befallen us our government announced to the world about the drought and likely hunger situation to come.And this prompted some countries to help us with financial resources and maize grain as well as soya beans and rice.Tanzania sold us huge metric tones and as a country we felt to be relieved.Now unfortunately we find ourselves in a sad situation of bad maize hence bad mealiemeal.We may not quickly identify which maize batch is affected as a country or government.This may take some days or months it happened in South American country it took more than four months to understand the cause and eventually started allocating four months of every year to scrutinize their maize grain before of loading for consumption.This maize situation has happened in several countries and for many years now.China, Brazil,India and several countries had such a challenge.Maize is a staple food world wide.Mycotoxin challenges in maize production and possible control methods are currently taking place in our world.Mycotoxins come from Aspergillus tusarium and Penicillium moulds.Aflatoxins are preventable in food but they are toxic and dangerous.Maize is an important cereal that is frequently contaminated with mycotoxins.Native creole or landraces maize are resistant source against aflatoxin s.Biocontrol use non toxigenic aspergillus flavus to control aflatoxin in maize.The consumption of such bad maize could have started way back and us in Zambia that’s when we have known.The government will inform you appropriately and you don’t have to panic.Be careful with our Zambian vuvuzelaz.But what has happened is however unfortunate.There are a lot of food stuffs that are bad and we could have consumed but God has taken care of us.Prevention is better than cute.This drought has taught us lessons.