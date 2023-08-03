Zambians shall take their country back that has been surrendered to foreign forces- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Zambians shall take their country back that has been surrendered to foreign forces. We shall free ourselves from the shackles of imperialists, neo-colonialists and their representative multinationals.

Zambians shall govern themselves, shall determine the fate of their own wealth and endowed mineral and other natural resources, and chart their own economic path.

The theft, plunder, corruption, mistakes and errors of its leaders in the last 60 years will not be repeated or allowed.

No one else will develop this country other than ourselves