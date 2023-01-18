ZAMBIANS SHOULD BE HAPPY THAT GOVERNMENT CAN RESPOND TO CRIES WITHIN 24HRS – UPND

By Ulande Nkomesha

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Zambians should be celebrating that they have a government that’s able to respond to their cries within 24 hours.

Commenting on Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo’s decision to rescind his directive on street vending, Mweetwa said, in an interview, that the U-turn was a necessary decision under the circumstances.

“The decision…

(Read full story @ Diggers.news)