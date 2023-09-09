Zambians Should Be Wary Of Politicians Masquerading As Messiahs- Spuki Mulemwa

ZAMBIANS SHOULD BE WARY OF POLITICIANS MASQUERADING AS MESSIAHS.

9/9/23

It’s crystal clear and evident that indeed, President Hakainde Hichilema means well, and is doing everything possible to improve citizens’ welfare.

However, some selfish and desperate politicians are masquerading as messiahs of the Zambian people when infact not, as they are mere stooges of their foreign masters.

We are alive to their insatiable appetite for power as they are in a hurry to propagate interests of their foreign masters by espousing archaic political ideologies that have lamentably failed wherever they were implemented.

We advise citizens to be wary of such selfish and desperate politicians whose main interest, is to serve their foreign masters’ agenda, by criticizing anything and everything government says and does regardless of the obvious benefits to the Zambian people.

Statement issued:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa.