ZAMBIANS SHOULD STOP RECYCLING LEADERS – MWANAJITI



…expresses concern over recent witchcraft allegations



Human rights activist Ngande Mwanajiti has urged Zambians to stop recycling leaders and critically examine their leadership choices as the nation approaches the 2026 general elections.





Speaking exclusively to ZR, Mr Mwanajiti said that Zambians should introspect themselves and “resolve to embrace reason and confront mediocrity head-on”



He said that for over sixty years, the country has been almost at a standstill, repeating the same mistakes, including recycling leaders.





Mr Mwanajiti said that there is need for Zambians to seriously reflect on the kind and type of leaders they need, and to “interrogate the troubling reality of fugitive leaders on the run, because there is little reason for anyone to flee Zambia if no wrongdoing is involved.”



He also expressed concern about the recent witchcraft allegations, stating, “We hope there is no truth to the police statement, although we acknowledge the saying that there is no smoke without fire.”





He proposed that Zambians dedicate the Christmas period to “praying for a 2025 filled with progressive decisions” and to focus on leadership, particularly with the 2026 national elections approaching.





Mr Mwanajiti warned that the country’s past disasters should serve as a point of reflection and that there is clear evidence of tragic decisions, such as the country’s debt surging back to unsustainable levels due to reckless borrowing.





“We also re-based the Zambian Kwacha without addressing economic fundamentals. Our production levels remain compromised, leading to constant currency fluctuations. This is our history of poor judgment”, he said.





He added that it is important for President Hichilema to remain “steadfast in focusing on economic fundamentals” and not be swayed by “mischievous deeds.”



ZR