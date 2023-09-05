Zambians Should Support President Hichilema To Turn Around The Economy- Spuki Mulemwa

ZAMBIANS SHOULD SUPPORT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO TURN AROUND THE ECONOMY

5/9/23

It’s not a secret that President Hakainde Hichilema’s critics, some of whom espouse archaic political ideologies that have lamentably failed everywhere they have been implemented, have given blind eyes to his developmental works, regardless of their obvious benefits to the Zambian people.

Indeed we have seen the visible obvious benefits of the increased and expanded CDF, free education policy has played the role of an equalizer to the once disadvantaged children in rural communities, as well as the increased resource envelope as a result of the debt restructuring deal and many others.

Admittedly, the cost of living in indeed high, however, we are comforted that reducing the high cost of living, especially the price of mealie meal is President Hakainde Hichilema’s top priority.

Moreso, the Head of State has demonstrated a tacit commitment to serve citizens with a passion and utmost concern given how he has sacrificed time and resources to improve their welfare.

It’s for these reasons, we are urging the Zambian people to rally behind him as he turns around the fortunes of the country.

Statement issued by:

Social Justice and Human Rights Defender

Spuki Mulemwa