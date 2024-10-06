Zambians to experience 7-hrs of electricity if Zesco raises $94 million



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Zesco says Zambians will experience 7 hours of predictable electricity supply per day should the utility company raise US$94 million.



In a statement, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) stated that should Zesco raise US$94 million per month, that is, US$15 million from domestic customers and the balance from other sources, then power deficit will be reduced from an average of 1,300MW to 512MW and hours of power rationing will be reduced, providing consumers with up to 7 hours of predictable electricity supply per day.



“ZESCO aims to import power, which would help reduce the hours of power rationing. The utility is also promoting energy efficiency by encouraging consumers to explore alternative energy sources, such as solar power and gas for cooking. The emergency tariff adjustments are expected to generate sufficient revenue to cover the costs of importing 788MW of power,” read the statement in part,” ERB stated.



