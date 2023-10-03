Zambians will be ‘tumpaling’ with us until we get back to govt – Nakachinda

Newly appointed PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda says people on the Copperbelt have pledged to “tumpaling (fooling)” together with PF, until the party forms government in 2026.

And Nakachinda has demanded that Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba and the entire police command bring to book the police officers who assaulted PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba.

Meanwhile, Mwamba has denied assaulting a police officer.

Speaking at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court after Mwamba’s case was adjourned, Nakachinda revealed that when he was the Copperbelt, the party’s supporters told him that if the UPND through Party President Hakainde Hichilema continue to tell them “mwalitumpa.” Then they want to be tumpaling together with PF.

He said the Zambian people expressed confidence in the re-branded of PF and said they want PF back.

“But as it was demonstrated on the Copperbelt, when we went to have our new provincial chairman installed, there was enthusiasm among the Zambian people, expressing confidence in the rebranded Patriotic Front and the new policy is that we are refining and they are clearly and loudly announcing, we want you back, and if at all UPND continue to call you through their President ati mwalitumpa, we as Zambians we want to be tumpaling together… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com