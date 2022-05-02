“Zambians will go begging before Edgar Lungu to rescue them from suffering, evil”
Nigerian Prophet Isaac Amata has declared.
He says the removal of Edgar Lungu from power was done in an ungodly way and that Zambians are yet to cry over their bad decision to remove Edgar Lungu from power.
It will NEVER happen. Zambians do not look backwards in terms of leadership at Presidential level.
Zambian Observer is clearly trolling this man with this picture. Lol
Why is this Nigerian so involved in Zambian politics?
Continue massaging Lungu’s ego. It will never happen.