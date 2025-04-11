Zambians Will Not Be Fooled by UPND’s Claims on Hon. Edith Nawakwi- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Zambians Will Not Be Fooled by UPND’s Claims on Hon. Edith Nawakwi

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The UPND government must understand one thing very clearly: Zambians are neither blind nor gullible. The attempt to craft a false image of compassion in the wake of Hon. Edith Nawakwi’s death is nothing short of disgraceful. Your selective amnesia and opportunistic messaging are not just hypocritical; they are an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people and a betrayal of the dignity of a woman who gave her all in public service.



Let us not whitewash the facts.

Barely three weeks ago, this same government showed an appalling lack of empathy by attempting to move court proceedings to Hon. Nawakwi’s home, despite her visibly failing health. This action was not just inappropriate; it was cruel. It was a calculated display of political insensitivity toward a terminally ill woman who deserved rest, care, and peace.



Worse still, this government blocked her from travelling to India for her scheduled medical reviews, an act of inhumanity that denied her a fighting chance at life. You charged her with a trumped-up case of sedition simply for speaking out against the abduction of Hon. Jay Jay Banda, a fellow public servant. But that was not enough. You escalated the matter by arresting her again on similar charges, dragging her through the courts while she was gravely ill, and denying her consistent access to medication. Is this what you call compassion? Is this the care you are now proudly parading?



Where was this so-called support when her lawyers pleaded with the court for adjournments based on her worsening condition? The court, under the shadow of political influence, rejected those appeals. Her physical condition was treated as an inconvenience, not a reality. Her suffering was downplayed, her humanity dismissed, and now, in her death, you dare pretend to have cared. Spare us the insult.

Even more damning is the last-minute decision to fly her to South Africa at the eleventh hour when hope was already slipping away. Why? What changed? Was it guilt? Pressure from a public who had already seen through your silence? Or was it a carefully timed public relations stunt intended to soften the backlash and control the narrative far too late?

Zambians are not fooled. This was not a gesture of care. It was damage control. A political calculation. A desperate scramble to rewrite history while the ink was still wet with cruelty.



The truth is, Hon. Edith Nawakwi was harassed and abandoned by the UPND government. When she needed compassion, she was met with persecution. When she needed medical access, she was blocked. And when she was too weak to stand, you arrested her. You criminalised her voice, denied her dignity, and now you dare to romanticize her final days as though you were the heroes in her story.



Let us be clear. No social media tribute, no hurried press statement, and no stage-managed state funeral can erase the betrayal she suffered. You did not stand by her. You isolated her. You broke her spirit. And you turned away when she needed you most.



Zambians are awake. We see through the performance. We remember your silence when it mattered most, and we reject your attempt to rewrite the truth. If this government truly wishes to honour the late Hon. Edith Nawakwi, it must begin by acknowledging its failure, issuing a public apology to her family, and learning once and for all that empathy must never be reserved for moments of political convenience.

Until then, we say it again: spare us your mediocrity. The people are watching. And history, whether you like it or not, is recording.