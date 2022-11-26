ZAMBIANS WILL NOT GIVE HH TIME LUXURY- KAMBWILI

ZAMBIANS WILL NOT GIVE HH TIME LUXURY, SAYS KAMBWILI

Chishimba Kambwili says President Hakainde Hichilema will not be granted the luxury of time as days when people used to say that it is difficult to remove ruling parties from office, especially after serving just one term of office, are now long gone.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said arguments that it was difficult to remove a ruling party from office were now obsolete, saying such things used to happen a long time ago before people became enlightened. He said people now know how the cost of living is hitting them, including the massive unemployment and would therefore not wait for those in government to put their act together, especially if there was no sign that things would improve.

“You keep talking and the cost of living goes up. You keep talking but unemployment goes up and there is no sign that these things will be resolved, then people of Zambia will not wait for 10 years,” Kambwili said, but he would not say that he is the only one in the PF who could defeat President Hichilema, saying he has a lot of respect for his PF colleagues

But asked on the fact that the UPND administration had a justifiable argument that some of the challenges are on account of the problems created by the PF government including the unsustainable debt levels former president Edgar Lungu got the country into, Kambwili said the PF also found…