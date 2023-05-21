ZAMBIA’S CHANCES FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION HIGHER.

Sports Minister ELVIS NKANDU says the increased number of slots for African countries to participate in the FIFA World in 2026 has elevated Zambia’s chances of qualifying for its maiden FIFA World Cup.

The Confederation of African Football -CAF- has announced that FIFA’s expanded World Cup format now means that nine African teams will represent the Continent at the World Cup from the previous five.

NKANDU further says the move has increased the continent’s chances of winning the biggest trophy in Football.

In an interview with ZNBC Sports in Lusaka, NKANDU said FIFA has heard Africa’s cry in expanding the number of teams to favorably compete for top honors.

According to CAF, the new format will involve all 54 Member Associations which will be divided into nine groups of six teams out of which, the top teams in each group will qualify for the biggest sporting event.

Meanwhile, the best four runners-up from each group will play in a CAF play-off tournament that will see the winner further compete against teams from different continents for a slot at the World Cup.

And Sports Journalist MICHAEL MIYOBA said preparation must start now if Zambia is to stand a chance of qualifying.

Credit: ZNBC Today