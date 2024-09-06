Zambia’s Coach Says AfCON Game Against Ivory Coast Will Be Tough



Avram Grant, coach of the Chipolopolo team of Zambia, is telling everyone that the game against Ivory Coast won’t be easy. Zambia will play Ivory Coast tomorrow in a big match to start their AfCON journey.



Grant said, “Playing against the African champions is a big challenge, but we want to do our best and get a good result.” He respects the Ivory Coast team but believes Zambia can win.



He also said that Zambia’s main goal is to go to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco for the second time.



Grant reminded everyone that this is just the first of six games and that win or lose, it’s not the end.



So, football fans, get ready for a tough match between Zambia and Ivory Coast



KUMWESU SEPT 5, 2024.