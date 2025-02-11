ZAMBIA’S CORRUPTION PERCEPTION INDEX SCORE IMPROVES BY 2 POINTS



By Chileshe Mwango



The 2024 Corruption Perception Index-CPI- by Transparency International has revealed that Zambia’s score improved by 2 points, from 37 in 2023 to 39, and moved 6 places on the ranking from 98 to 92 globally, the highest since 2012.



The 2 points improvement has been attributed to government reforms such as the digitization of the mining license application process, strengthened beneficial ownership requirements in procurement and the adoption of service charters in public institutions.



Presenting the results in Lusaka this morning, Transparency International Zambia-TIZ- Advocacy, Policy and Research Manager Bright Chizonde noted that despite Zambia’s CPI score improvement, at 39 out of 100, it still falls below the global average of 43 adding that more has to be done for the country to improve.



And TIZ Chapter President Priscilla Chansa has recommended that Zambia accelerates efforts in combating public sector corruption to ensure continued improvements in Zambia’s cpi score and restore public confidence in governance.



Meanwhile, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary for Administration Isabelle Lemba said although marginal, the two points improvement in the cpi is worth celebrating as it reflects government’s effort in the fight against corruption in the public sector.



PHOENIX NEWS