ZAMBIA’S COST OF LIVING CONUNDRUM: UNDERSTANDING THE ROOT CAUSES.



26th February,2025



1. Inherited Debt Burden: The previous regime left a significant debt burden, which has limited the current government’s financial flexibility. If the UPND-led government had started with a clean slate, the economic situation might be different today.





2. Removal of Fuel Subsidies: The government removed fuel subsidies to create space and allocate funds to critical sectors like health, education, and local government (CDF) etc. While this move has resulted in increased fuel prices, its intended purpose is to benefit the broader population in the long run, e.g. jobs created in health, defence, education etc.





3. Russia-Ukraine War: The ongoing conflict has caused global supply chain disruptions, leading to fuel shortages and price hikes for essential goods. Zambia, like many other countries, is feeling the ripple effects of this war. Zambia doesn’t produce oil but copper. When you do a comparison of prices of fuel in the region, you will agree with me that the high fuel prices here are global and that Zambia is not an isolated issue.





4. Climate Change: Last year, Zambia experienced extreme weather conditions such as droughts and floods, which impacted agricultural production, leading to food shortages and price increases. The government has since embarked on sustainable agricultural practices and climate-resilient crops.





5. Currency Fluctuations: The depreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against other currencies has increased the cost of imports, contributing to higher prices.



6. Domestic Economic Factors: Zambia’s inflation rate and the Bank of Zambia’s monetary policy decisions have also influenced the current economic landscape.





These factors have collectively contributed to the rising cost of living in Zambia. However, the government is committed to exploring solutions to mitigate their impact and ensure a more sustainable economic future.



Bally2026



Issued By: Scrivener Y. Bwalya.

Upnd Copperbelt Trustee.