ZAMBIA’S DEATH PENALTY BAN SPARKS MIXED REACTIONS



The Human Rights Commission states that by assenting to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and voting in favor of the UN Moratorium on the death penalty, Zambia has sent a clear message that it has reached a point of no return on the abolition of the death penalty.



Human Rights Commission spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya says the Commission will continue to engage and advise the government to take concrete measures to enhance the promotion and protection of human rights for all.





While this decision has been commended by some Lusaka residents, there are opposing views.





Dave Phiri has called for the reinstatement of the death penalty, which was abolished on December 23, 2022, after President Hakainde Hichilema signed the Criminal Procedure Code [Amendment] Bill No. 24 and the Penal Code [Amendment] Bill No. 25, replacing the death penalty with life imprisonment.



