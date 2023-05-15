Zambia’s debt restructuring process needs to be hastened – Woolley

BRITISH High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says Zambia’s official creditors need to step up the country’s debt restructuring process.

Speaking during the celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III at his residence in Lusaka, Woolley said he was concerned that the debt distress is weighing down the country’s progress and out to be worked out.

“Zambia’s debt continues to be a burden that needs resolution to put the country back on a sustainable path. As UK International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell who arrives in Zambia on Monday has repeatedly said, official creditors must urgently reach an agreement on Zambia’s debt restructuring. There is no time to waste,” he said.

The British High Commissioner reassured Zambia that the United Kingdom will continue supporting her in propelling the process and implementing reforms that are essential to its future growth and prosperity.

Woolley noted that the UK-Zambia partnership is bearing fruit as many UK businesses are investing in Zambia thereby creating jobs for natives and promoting the country’s economic growth.

He further called for the need to create a friendly atmosphere for investors so that the country can eradicate poverty.

“Development, trade, security, culture, all underpinned by the friendship between our nations and our shared values of peace, freedom and democracy,” said Woolley.

“There is further to go of course, to undertake reform, fight corruption, reduce inequality, provide a truly level playing field for investors, and lift people out of poverty. But as my own government made resoundingly clear to President Hichilema in the course of his visit to the United Kingdom these past days: we will continue to walk that path together as equals.”

And Minister of defense Ambrose Lufuma who graced the event called for unity in addressing hurdles such as climate change, food security, conflict and terrorism that threaten the efforts made in actualizing the goal of global sustainable peace and development.

“The Zambian government under the leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema wishes to reaffirm commitment towards strengthening our relations and cooperation as well as exploring other untapped sectors that will be of mutual benefit to both countries,” Lufuma said.

“As Zambia we are proud to be associated with the coronation of King Charles III being a largely uniting occasion of the nation and enhancing a sense of national pride, identify and continuity.”

He also expressed gratitude towards the support rendered by the United Kingdom in training military personnel for peace keeping missions.

“The Zambian government appreciates the support rendered by your government in the defense and security sector through initiatives such as a specialised military training that is provided by the UK military personnel for Zambia defense force and the police. We are particularly very appreciative of the fact that UK participates in providing pre- training to before our troops go into united nations peace missions such as those in the Central African republic (CAR),” said Lufuma.

Notable senior government officials who attended the event are Chushi Kasanda, Felix Mutati, Jack Mwiimbu, Elvis Nkandu and Evans Muhanga among others.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba