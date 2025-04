Zambia’s Economic Outlook Turns Positive — Finance Minister Musokotwane in Washington for IMF/World Bank Meetings



Washington DC – Monday, April 21, 2025



Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says Zambia must continue building on its reputation as a top investment destination.



Speaking ahead of the 2025 IMF & World Bank Spring Meetings, Dr. Musokotwane welcomed Moody’s recent upgrade of Zambia’s outlook from negative to positive, describing it as a vote of confidence in the country’s ongoing reforms.



“This progress reflects the New Dawn administration’s focused efforts on economic transformation, debt restructuring, and improving the business environment,” he stated.



The meetings, running from Monday to Saturday in Washington DC, bring together global finance leaders to address economic challenges and strategies for growth.



Zambia’s presence signals continued commitment to sustainable development, investor confidence, and the welfare of its people.