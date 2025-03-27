ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY GROWS BY 3% IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2025



The Economics Association of Zambia-EAZ- has disclosed that Zambia’s economy grew by about 3% in the first quarter of 2025, an increase from 2.2% during the same period last year.





Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, EAZ President Dr. Oswald Mungule projects that this increase is likely to be seen until the end of the fourth quarter of this year, with a Growth Domestic Product-GDP- projection standing at 6.6%





Dr. Mungule says the growth of the economy in the first quarter and projected growth by the end of the last quarter is driven by anticipation of mining companies increasing their output, production investment in the agriculture sector, restructuring of 90% of the debt and renewable energy investment in the energy sector.





And commenting on the proposed constitutional amendment, Dr. Mungule has urged government to focus on the bill of rights specifically articles 11 to 32 which the association believe will stir independent economic growth.





Dr. Mungule says EAZ is also advocating for the need to shift the economic policy to one that is local driven.