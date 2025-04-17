Zambia’s Economy Weak, Fragile-UNCTAD



THE United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) says Zambia has been listed among the most vulnerable economies if it is not removed from shared tariffs.



Already grappling with low growth and mounting uncertainty, vulnerable and small economies, including Zambia, whose activities have a negligible effect on trade deficits should be exempted from new tariff hikes.





According to a new report released on 14 April, UNCTAD was now speaking up to call for the poorest and most vulnerable economies to be exempt from “reciprocal tariffs”.



Over the years, a rules-based global trading system had boosted international commerce and contributed to a gradual, steady decline in tariffs, a tax that countries levy on imported goods.



The UNCTAD report says in contrast, a sweeping spate of steeper tariffs recently introduced by major economies such as the United States and China are raising concerns over escalating trade tensions and their impact on developing countries.