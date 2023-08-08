Zambia’s Female Commandos Challenged To Widen Military Knowledge

ZAMBIA’S FEMALE COMMANDO’S

…..Female Soldiers challenged to Widen Military Knowledge



By Buffalo Reporter

Special Forces Group Deputy Commander, Colonel Dowson Kipompwe has implored female soldiers to widen their military knowledge in all military aspects.



Col Kipompwe made the call after witnessing displays of skills by seven female soldiers attached to the Special Forces Training School in Mbala where they are undertaking an Intensive Instructors’ Course in readiness for the forthcoming Recruit training.



They were selected as a cream during initial recruit training direct from Lukanga Army Battle Training Area after showcasing a splendid display in military performance.