ZAMBIA’S FOURTH MOBILE PHONE NETWORK PROVIDER COMMENCES OPERATIONS



By Leah Ngoma



Zambia’s fourth mobile phone operator Zed Mobile has began providing it’s services on the 098 platform.



Zed Mobile Managing Director Chisanga Kaziya says the company has so far invested a total of $400 million in building a local brand which will satisfy Zambians.



Mr. Kaziya says Zed Mobile has engaged several local contractors to open sites countrywide as the company rolls out it’s services.



Speaking at the launch of the company in Lusaka last night, Mr. Kaziya said the firm has established a state of the art call center which will be the nerve center of its operations.



And Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati said the coming of zed mobile will help increase phone and internet penetration in the country.



Mr. Mutati said the enabling environment which government has provided has led to a local company joining the telecoms sector which he says is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country.