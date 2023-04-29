ZAMBIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE USA CHIBAMBA KANYAMA WRITES :

Yesterday, I presented copies of my credentials to Chief of Protocol (at the United States Department of State) Rufus Gifford. This means I am now designated as Appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia, allowing me to serve as Chief of Mission.

However, pending presentation of my credentials to President Joe Biden, there are a few offices I cannot engage for now.

I was accompanied to the ceremony by the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Zambian Embassy, Ms Margaret Banda Kapihya. The full communique on what was discussed will be via our official website.

I should point out though that Zambia’s gesture to support Malawi and Mozambique during the recent floods was fully acknowledged and was big news this part of the world.

Chibamba Kanyama