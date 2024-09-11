Zambia’s government is captured- Dr Canisius BANDA

ON VISIONS and MIRAGES

[The Illustrative Case of Profit Before People]

______



To expect or bank on the private sector alone to develop a country is akin to outsourcing the raising of your child and at the same time expecting the child to take after you in interests and character.

The private sector, though important and indispensable in any economy, by itself, has never developed any country.



That is not its job.

Anyone who contends that the government has no business in business is either a con-artist or a nitwit that might only require cognitive enhancement.



Nonetheless, imperialists love this line.

It is the convenient wool they put on the eyes of many leaders of the South.



Premised on policies such as merit-based recruitment and reward, high public service wages to nip corruption in the bud, and housing-for-all, Singapore’s development was State-driven.

And to this day, Japan subsidises fuel for its citizens.



Private sector investments always follow market analyses and are primarily motivated by profit and not national development plans.



This explains why, today in Zambia, some important projects that constitute a public good including roads will remain undone.

They may be in the nation’s interest but they just aren’t profitable.



Learn from Franklin D. Roosevelt how he built America by bullying or kraaling corporate entities to tow the government line.

America’s government built America.



America is in decline today and facing death, with its poor technology and health outcomes, coupled with its decrepit and crumbling infrastructure because, along the way, the American government got privatised.

The government got captured.



Should anyone need an example on how to run a country that focuses on improving the livelihoods of citizens, look to Norway, Sweden and other Scandinavian countries whose people-management models understand why government should lead in national economic management.

In these countries, there is government in business.



Though under the radar of the common global citizen, curiously, nearly all private enterprises in China, arguably the biggest and most vibrant economy today, are state-owned enterprises [SOEs] through State shareholding, stock-based smart partnerships and/or strategic taxation.



China runs/employs State capitalism.

China is a classical example that indeed there are many ways of skinning a cat.



That Zambia is now toying with an inordinate or disproportionate emphasis on private-sector redemption is exactly why, in the short term, it will fail.

Orphaned by their own government, citizens will squirm with excruciating pain and suffering.



Further and sadly, in Zambia, private sector means foreign.

This is anomalous.



The indigenisation of private capital is a required economic path that the government must deliberately prioritise.

For the per capita income to rise and become optimal, for poverty to end, citizens, in any country, should own the larger fraction of the economy, of domiciled capital and means of production.



In many parts of the world, economic liberalisation pursued by the Bretton Woods institutions, privatisation, devaluation and all, deliberately took the form of recolonisation.



Though they put him in power, the West fervently fought and eventually defeated Zambia’s best President Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

For example, in 1979 and preceding years, they plotted and funded a putsch which failed the following year.



And at the behest of and complicit with Anglo-Saxons in tandem with America [read the West], the Movement for Multiparty Democracy [MMD] destroyed Zambia’s robust industrial base and its economy.



Under the guise of economic liberalisation, a takeover of Zambia’s economy by Anglo-America, the West, occurred.



That is how Zambia lost its independence.

To this day, Zambia is without its sovereignty.



Zambia at the moment, this beautiful and attractive country, a backwater bitch that keeps giving, is again ready for rape.

It is in the West’s crosshairs for pillaging.



In Zambia today, the private sector is leading the government when what is desirable and ought to obtain is the converse.

Zambia’s government is captured.



Partly explains why we are where we are today as a country.

But then to dwell on the quagmire and split hairs about exactly where we are today as a country is a moot point for another day.



There is a reason why governments exist.

One of them is to protect citizens from private sector exploitation/excess.



An unfettered private sector produces calamities.

For now, let’s just agree to keep this Pandora’s box unopened.



When the private sector runs roughshod, it can usurp democratic power from the public for its own ends.

It is a wild animal that always needs leashing.



Private sector greed explains why Elon Musk, a venture capitalist, is supporting a pre-senile, past its sell-by-date product, a product whose suitability and relevance to today’s governance of America remain questionable against more youthful and vibrant ‘progressives’ Harris and Waltz.

It is all about putting profit before people.



And as an outpost for foreign domination, the scramble underway in our country for the accumulation of foreign private capital will leave Zambia haggard, hapless and disorientated, quite like a victim of multiple rapes who, once done with, can’t stand, can’t walk, can’t think, is a psychosomatic wreck, impoverished and at sea, an utter neurotic.



See?



To expect the private sector by itself to develop a nation in accordance with the people’s expectations is an illusion.

It is a mirage.



An unregulated private sector can disturb a nation’s development plans.

Developing nations isn’t the mandate nor responsibility of the private sector.



Whereas scarcity, often contrived, is vital and welcome for the private sector and is commonly celebrated because it swells its bank balance, it isn’t a swell thing for presidents of countries.

Someday, remind me, we should deconstruct the folly of economics, and explain why current economic theory is hurting the world and needs reform.



Isn’t it strange that 65 years after the construction of the Kariba Dam, poor citizens that live nearby still without electricity, can only stare at lines over their bewildered heads that take their power away from them to far away places, as if they themselves did not exist?



However, noteworthy is that, intrinsic to unbridled private sector freedom or proliferation, is exploitation of labour and the environment, gross income inequality, failure of democracy, social conflict and eventually war.



Societal collapse then ensues.



Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist



10 September 2024

____________