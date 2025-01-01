ZAMBIA’S  HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SOUTH AFRICA FIRED…for asking a Zambian staff to shave her pr!v@te p@rts

NKANSHI LYASHI LYA MAS*



ZAMBIA’SHIGH COMMISSIONER TO SOUTH AFRICA FIRED



…for asking a Zambian staff to shave her private parts🥵…



In what is life’s most embarrasment moments, Zambia’s top diplomat serving at the South African Mission, an uncommon request, and an undiplomatic directive has earned Ms. Mazuba Monze a sack.





Apparently the High Commissioner requested a Zambian staff to shave her private parts.



The staff refused stating that it was not part of his duties to shave Ambassadors, especially their private parts.





The High Commissioner termed this act disobedience and insubordination and proceeded to fire the staff.





The matter went quiet for a while until he appealed against the decision and brought the matter to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.





When the allegation about the strange request by Ms Monze was verified, President Hakainde Hichilema hasn’t promptly fired the High Commissioner.