BY Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia’s Human Rights Practices on the Spotlight as UN Special Rapportuer Arrives in Zambia



UN expert on freedom of expression to visit Zambia



GENEVA (17 January 2025)- The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, Irene Khan, will conduct a country visit to Zambia from 20 to 31st January 2025.





Ms. Irene Khan is the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.



The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council.





The Special Rapporteur will assess a range of issues related to the right to

freedom of opinion and expression, including the legal and policy framework and

the safety of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society actors in the

country.





During her visit, Ms. Khan will meet with various actors, including officials from

the Government, the National Assembly, the judiciary, independent institutions,

the international community, the media, human rights defenders, academia and

civil society actors.



She will travel to Lusaka, Livingstone and Kitwe.





The expert will hold a press conference on Friday 31 January at 12:00 noon local

time at the UN House.





Access will be strictly limited to journalists.



The Special Rapporteur will present her report on the visit to the UN Human

Rights Council in June 2025