ZAMBIA’S ILLICIT FLOWS; Stashing millions of dollars in offshore and tax havens- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

ZAMBIA’S ILLICIT FLOWS; Stashing millions of dollars in offshore and tax havens



66% of companies owned by Zambians are registered in the UK.



While this might not be entirely surprising, it should be a matter of great concern for us all: the UK network (Britain and its overseas territories, such as British Virgin Islands and Guernsey) remains one of the world’s biggest suppliers of financial secrecy and the biggest enabler.



This means, transnational business ties between Zambia and the UK should be carefully scrutinize, as they are hiding the bulk of Zambia’s illicit financial flows.



Transparency International Zambia