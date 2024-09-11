Zambia’s imports and exports to Pitcairn Islands dramatically grow – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Zambia’s imports and exports to Pitcairn Islands dramatically grow



…hiding money in offshore accounts and tax havens to avoid revenue information, ownership structure and avoid paying taxes…



The Pitcairn Islands officially Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands, are a group of four volcanic islands in the southern Pacific Ocean that form the sole British Overseas Territory in the Pacific Ocean.



Since 2022 Zambia’s copper is exported there and in return, Zambia imports oil and fertilisers!



Pitcairn Islands becomes the second largest importer of Zambia’s copper after Switzerland.



As at January 2022, Pitcairn has 47 inhabitants!



Just like NO actual copper goes to Switzerland and the bulk of copper and cobalt is headed to China, these are mere paper transactions to hide revenue, obscure actual shareholder information and avoid paying taxes.



Some of the oldest tax havens include Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Panama, while ones include British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Guam, Taiwan, and Jersey.



Seychelles and Mauritius have emerged as tax havens for offshore investments and financial operations.



The tax structure varies from country to country, but all tax havens offer themselves as a place where non-residents can escape paying high taxes in their jurisdictions, by putting their assets or businesses in those jurisdictions.



Cabinet recently approved several tax treaties on the avoidance of double taxation.

Zambia signed a Double Taxation Agreement currently has about 26 such Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs) with foreign nations.



UBUFI; These Agreements are said to play an important role in attracting much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).