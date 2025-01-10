Zambia’s international profile has improved since Hichilema took office



PF Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga says Zambia’s international profile has significantly improved since President Hakainde Hichilema took office.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1GyWxNekys/?mibextid=oFDknk



During a courtesy call at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Chabinga stated that the country’s economic recovery is evident with various global economic rating agencies recognising the strides made so far.



He added that Zambia’s enhanced reputation presents a unique opportunity for diplomats to further advocate for foreign investment and economic collaboration.



“Since President Hichilema assumed office in 2021, Zambia’s international profile has significantly improved. The country’s economic recovery is evident, with various global economic rating agencies recognising the strides made,” said Chabinga.





The leader of opposition in parliament has since called on Zambian diplomats to follow President Hichilema’s footsteps in attracting foreign investment to Zambia.



He explained that the President has demonstrated an unwavering commitment towards improving the country’s economic standing through his strategic moves.





Chabinga said opposition political parties and citizens at large needed to uphold National Values and Principles, pointing out that the development the country needs was a collective responsibility that extended beyond the Presidency.



He stated that patriotism, national unity and collective participation were relevant for Zambia’s sustainable development.



Chabinga is currently in Ethiopia on a familiarisation tour of an Ethiopian company specialising in mineral clustering.





In response, the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia’s Charge d’Affaires, Kalumbu Phiri, expressed gratitude for the MP’s visit and assured him that Zambia’s diplomats in Ethiopia remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.



This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press & Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 10, 2025