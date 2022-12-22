ZAMBIA’S JUSTICE SYSTEM

By Isaac Mwanza

Same Judge and same province:

According to ZNBC, Chinese man gets 3 years imprisonment for killing a man and 40 year old man of Vubwi gets 18 years with hard labour for indecent assault.

A Chinese national, WU ZHIGANG of Lusaka’s Makeni area shot EDWARD MANDA of Zumwanda area after he found him picking aqua stones at a Chinese owned mine, Jin Wan mine in Lumezi district on July 3rd this year.

On the other hand, a 40 year old man. Mr Phiri of Selela village committed the crimes in November 2020 when he administered some charms on four grade seven pupils so that they could pass their examination.

Mr Phiri got some fluids from the private parts of the juveniles and administered some tattoos on their foreheads.

Welcome to Zambia!