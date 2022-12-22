ZAMBIA’S JUSTICE SYSTEM
By Isaac Mwanza
Same Judge and same province:
According to ZNBC, Chinese man gets 3 years imprisonment for killing a man and 40 year old man of Vubwi gets 18 years with hard labour for indecent assault.
A Chinese national, WU ZHIGANG of Lusaka’s Makeni area shot EDWARD MANDA of Zumwanda area after he found him picking aqua stones at a Chinese owned mine, Jin Wan mine in Lumezi district on July 3rd this year.
On the other hand, a 40 year old man. Mr Phiri of Selela village committed the crimes in November 2020 when he administered some charms on four grade seven pupils so that they could pass their examination.
Mr Phiri got some fluids from the private parts of the juveniles and administered some tattoos on their foreheads.
Welcome to Zambia!
And we still have a Chief Justice who does nothing; very lazy and dont understand how he was appointed. Is it because he passed many law exams or is it because he works hard with demonstrable exceptional outputs.
Mumba Malila is a total disapointment. He sets up the fast track criminal financial crimes that has failed to pick up and is even slower than the high court. So far no cases have been concluded and you wonder what the purpose of that court is for. Look at the collosal sums of money he is paid to just sit in his office observe the malaise in his own judiciary!!