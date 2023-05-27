Zambia’s Maize Strategic Reserves Hit 248 777 Metric Tonnes

ZAMBIA’S MAIZE STRATEGIC RESERVES HIT 248 777 MT

ZAMBIA currently has 248,777 metric tonnes of maize in strategic reserves expected to last up to the next harvest between May/June 2023.

And Government through The Food Reserve Agency – FRA has put in place various measures to prepare for the 2023/2024 marketing season, in line with its commitment to ensure household and national food security.

The agency has procured and distributed empty grain bags, weighing scales and twines to 1,200 satellite depots across the country.

FRA has also recruited 4,800 seasonal staff, out of which 2400 are depts clerks and 2400 security guards.

FRA has also recruited 10,000 general workers responsible for cleaning, repacking and weighting of grain.

This was contained in a post made on the Ministry of Information and Media official Facebook page.

