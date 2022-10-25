ZAMBIA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH HUB OF ORGANISED CRIMINAL SYNDICATES- Maiko Zulu

Maiko Zulu writes:

ZAMBIA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH HUB OF ORGANISED CRIMINAL SYNDICATES

Zambia’s Ministry of Health is constantly in the news for all the wrong reasons. Educated criminals called leaders have perpetually been using the ministry to syphon the wealth the country and effectively compromising the health of the citizens. Latest allegations stemming from this ministry which is largely donor funded only go to confirm that even when governments change, systems remain buoyant.

The ‘sangwapo’ looting by those in authority is actually bigger than Christianity which is purported to be the national religion. Theft is deeply imbedded in the fabric of political leadership such that it’s no longer strange to hear of another scandal where a government leader is named.

We must be worried as citizens. We still have a long way to real change. Its no longer about the PF corruption but about those in leadership now. They have a mammoth task to prove to the ordinary Zambian that they are different from those they say stole from the people.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised