By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

African Union expressed concern

SADC rejected it.

Presidents; Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu all rejected it.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is one of the eleven unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defense, headquartered at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

Since it’s establishment USA Government has wanted a strong presence in Africa through military bases, military Barracks and Security Offices for the Command.

It has used a combination of various tools of bilateral, diplomatic and cooperation frameworks to get this established in Africa.

With Zambia’s move to allow the Command to open a security office of cooperation, this has aroused fresh security concerns with a raging debate more in Zimbabwe and South Africa than it is Zambia.