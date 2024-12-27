ZAMBIA’S MPs AMONG DELEGATES TO RUSSIA AMID PEACE EFFORTS



Parliamentarians from 12 African countries have visited the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in Russia as part of a fact-finding mission on the ongoing conflict in the region.





The participating countries include Ethiopia, Malawi, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Djibouti, Eswatini, Somalia, and Mozambique.





Among the delegation were three Zambian Members of Parliament: Matero MP Miles Sampa, Mwiniilunga MP Newton Samakayi, and Nyimba MP Menyani Zulu.





The Head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, met with the delegates and highlighted the significance of the visit.



He emphasized the need to reject neo-colonial aspirations in the modern world and called for unity on different platforms.





Mr. Pushilin also noted that while the conflict in Donbas is not fully resolved, the region is becoming more peaceful and prioritizing mutually respectful and beneficial cooperation with other nations.





Discussions also touched on the revival of the region’s industries and the resumption of economic and other ties of mutual interest between Russia and its allied countries.