ZAMBIA’S POOR ECONOMIC CONDITIONS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT FOR EMPLOYERS TO IMPLEMENT NEW MINIMUM WAGE

By Lukundo Nankamba

Economist Naylor Kopakopa says the current prevailing economic conditions will make it difficult for most employers to implement the minimum wage this year.

Under the general order, government has introduced new minimum wage regulations, effective January 1, 2024.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Kopakopa says most entities in the country lack the capacity to raise worker salaries until the economy stabilizes.

Mr Kopakopa believes that mandating employers to implement the minimum wage under the current economic hurdles might prompt most of them to resort to reducing their workforce, which will result in significant job losses.

Mr Kopakopa says although the move by government was initially commendable, the current state of the economy poses a serious challenge for employers.

PHOENIX NEWS