Zambia’s population hits 19.6 million mark



By Wilson Mulinda



Government has launched the 2022 census summary report, which indicates that Zambia’s population stands at 19.6 million.





The report has also indicated that Zambia’s population is largely dominated by youths, accounting for over 5.1 Million.





Speaking during the launch of the report, Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE said the findings should be used for strategic planning, investment decisions, and programme implementation that will benefit the country and make it competitive in the global economy.