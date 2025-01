Celestine Mambula Mukandila wrote:



Zambia’s porous bilateral relationship with its neighbors is as a result of Bad Leadership.



We could have avoided this if only we had a leadership that consulted more.





I pledge that when we have a more patriotic and more conscious leadership in 2026, Zambia’s Diplomatic ties with its neighbors will be stronger than ever before.





Let’s start getting ready for a modern era of change.



Register to Vote and be part of CHANGE!



#Mukandila_Nabakwe_73_PRO_MAX