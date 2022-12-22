ZAMBIA’S PROLONGED DEBT REFORM PROCESS LIKELY TO DERAIL IMPLEMENTATION OF 2023 NATIONAL BUDGET

By Michael Kaluba

Economist Kelvin Chisanga has warned that the protracted debt restructuring process has the potential to derail Zambia’s implementation of the 2023 national budget.

Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema said he is optimistic that Zambia will soon reach an agreement on the common framework with its creditors regarding the country’s debt.

But Mr. Chisanga who says Zambia made a mistake to begin negotiations without China which has proved to be tough and is delaying the entire process, argues that the debt situation has stagnated the country’s economic growth and hopes it can be settled within the first quarter of 2023.

Mr. Chisanga says it is worrying that Zambia has still not concluded on how to structure the 2023 national budget because of both local and external debt which despite being planned for, remains a risk factor to implementation.

He has since urged the government to disclose alternative measures aimed at eliminating this risk factor in case it takes too long to come to fruition and thereby negatively affect the country’s economic growth projections.

PHOENIX NEWS