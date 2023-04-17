ZAMBIA’S SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME IS A BENCHMARK FOR OTHERS – IMF

April 16, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – The International Monetary Fund says Zambia ‘s Social Cash Transfer Programme is a good benchmark for other countries.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says countries should emulate Zambia and use

its Social Cash Transfer Programme as a standard of reference to measure the successes of their similar programmes.

Speaking on the final day of the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings, Ms.Georgieva told the African Caucas Group that Zambia’s Social Cash Transfer Programme is a positive benchmark for other parts of the continent.

The IMF Chief highlighted the entrepreneurial drive of many recipients in Zambia who are using the proceeds to start or develop some businesses.

“The bag I got from a woman who is a beneficiary of social cash transfer in Zambia is proudly used by my grandchild,” she told the gathering, attesting to the good quality of the products of Zambia’s micro and small scale businesses.

The UPND Government in line with the party Manifesto has improved the Social Cash Transfer Programme to help improve standards of living of disadvantaged Zambians, people who are vulnerable to poverty and in need of support.

The government has also dipolitisized the programme and ensured budget allocation is enhanced.

(C) THE FALCON