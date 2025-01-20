ZAMBIA’S SOCIALIST PARTY WELCOMES U.S. DECISION ON CUBA



….Calls for End to Blockade!



Lusaka… Sunday January 19, 2025



The Socialist Party of Zambia has expressed its approval of the United States’ decision to remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terr0r|sm.



In a statement, the party’s President, Fred M’membe, described the move as a positive step but stressed that it would only be meaningful if accompanied by the removal of the political and economic blockade imposed on Cuba.



Dr. M’membe emphasized that the blockade, which has long been associated with Cuba’s categorization as a sponsor of terr0r|sm, continues to harm the Cuban people and hinder the country’s international solidarity efforts.





He reaffirmed the Socialist Party’s commitment to continue its solidarity work with the Communist Party of Cuba, the Cuban government, and the people of the Republic of Cuba.





“The Socialist Party [Zambia] will continue its solidarity work with the Communist Party of Cuba, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Cuba and we will also join the international call for the elimination of the unjust blockade that hurts the people of Cuba and Cuba’s international solidarity work,” Dr M’membe said.





The statement highlights the Socialist Party’s ongoing advocacy for the normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States and its dedication to promoting global solidarity with Cuba.