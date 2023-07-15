ZAMBIA’S TECHNICAL BENCH AXES GOALKEEPER LAWRENCE MULENGA FOR BREAKING RULES

Zambia’s Technical Bench, led by Moses Sichone, made a decisive move by dropping goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga from the match-day squad against South Africa. The action was taken after Mulenga was found to have broken “house rules,” according to information obtained by the ZamFoot Crew.

The incident occurred following Zambia’s victory over Seychelles in the final Group B match when images of Mulenga alongside an unidentified South African agent went viral on social media. This development did not sit well with Sichone and his assistants.

Insiders revealed that the coaches were highly upset with Mulenga for violating camp rules. Sichone promptly consulted with his boss, Avram Grant, who was present at the time, and it was collectively decided that the player would be dropped from the squad.

Mulenga had recently gained popularity among Chipolopolo fans after delivering an impressive performance against Ivory Coast in an African Cup of Nations qualifier. He had started in Zambia’s three group-stage matches and had yet to concede a goal before being excluded.

In the absence of Mulenga, Sichone entrusted the responsibility of goalkeeping to Francis Mwansa, the second-choice goalkeeper from newly promoted Super League side Trident FC. Additionally, Victor Chabu from Nchanga Rangers was designated as the substitute goalkeeper on the bench.

Mwansa proved himself capable and displayed composure as he contributed to Zambia’s 2-1 triumph over arch-rivals South Africa on Friday.

Looking ahead, Zambia will now prepare to face Lesotho in the final on Sunday, aiming to secure a historic seventh Cosafa Cup triumph.