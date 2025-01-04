ZAMBIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY CRACKS DOWN ON CORRUPTION AND INEFFICIENCY AT RTSA



The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has initiated sweeping reforms within the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) by dismissing corrupt and unqualified officers. The decision, aimed at restoring public confidence, improving service delivery, enhancing road safety, and boosting efficiency, marks a significant step in addressing long-standing issues within the agency.



Transport expert Maxwell Muwana has lauded the move, emphasizing the need for similar action across all government and public institutions. “This initiative is crucial for fostering accountability and professionalism,” Muwana stated.





He further called on the ministry to create employment opportunities for graduates under the Zambia Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (ZCILT), referencing their entitlements under the Act of Parliament No. 4 of 2014. Muwana believes that engaging qualified professionals will strengthen institutional capacities and contribute to the country’s development goals.





The reforms signal the government’s commitment to addressing inefficiency and corruption while opening doors for competent professionals to lead the charge in transforming public service delivery.