🇿🇲ZAMBIA’S WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION JOURNEY AMIDST FIFA SUSPENSIONS



The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has recently suspended the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT) due to undue interference by third parties in its affairs. This suspension means that Congo-Brazzaville is currently barred from participating in international football matches, including their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania and Zambia.



For Zambia, this suspension could have significant implications for their World Cup qualification campaign. With Congo-Brazzaville out of the picture, Zambia now has one less competitor in Group E. This could potentially increase Zambia’s chances of securing a higher position in the group standings, but it also means that the dynamics of the group have changed, and they will need to adjust their strategy accordingly.



Zambia currently sits in 4th place in Group E, 6 points behind Morocco, who are leading the group. To improve their chances of qualifying, Zambia will need to focus on winning their remaining matches, including the crucial game against Tanzania and their rematch against Niger. If Zambia can secure a strong finish in the group, they may still have a chance to advance to the playoffs and continue their pursuit of a World Cup spot.



