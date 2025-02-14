ZAMMSA ASSURES STABLE SUPPLY OF ARV’s AMID CONCERNS



The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has reassured the public that there is no shortage of Anti-Retroviral (ARV) drugs in the country. This comes amid concerns about drug availability in some health facilities.



ZAMMSA’s Senior Manager for Corporate Communications, Bradley Chingobe, confirmed the stable supply after assessing ART drug stocks at Maramba Clinic and Livingstone University Teaching Hospital.



According to Mr. Chingobe, a recent stock-taking exercise indicated that ARVs are being distributed efficiently across the country. He emphasized the agency’s commitment to ensuring timely delivery to all health facilities. He also called on healthcare centers to enhance their storage capacity to accommodate bulk supplies and prevent unnecessary stockouts.



Echoing ZAMMSA’s assurance, Livingstone District Health Office Pharmacist, Cheelo Muvunda, confirmed that there is currently a five-month supply of first-line, second-line, and third-line ARVs. This means that people living with HIV in the district will have uninterrupted access to their medication during the period under review.



In Livingstone alone, over 30,000 people rely on ART services, making the availability of these drugs a critical factor in sustaining their health. Consistent access to ARVs is essential in preventing HIV from progressing to AIDS, reducing transmission rates, and improving the overall quality of life for those on treatment. Any disruptions could have severe consequences, including increased drug resistance.



Despite these reassurances, challenges in last-mile delivery and storage capacity remain concerns in some areas. Reports from various parts of the country have, in the past, indicated occasional shortages due to logistical constraints. This makes it necessary for health authorities to monitor distribution closely and address any gaps that could arise.



