ZAMMSA DG Charged and suspended from duty over marooned medical equipment truck

PRESS STATEMENT

(For Immediate Release)



To: All Media Outlets,



ZAMMSA Director General Suspended



Lusaka, 18th July 2024.



The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Board has, with immediate effect, suspended the Director General, Mr. Victor Nyasulu from office.



This action is in relation to the 61 containers of assorted medicines and medical supplies that were found at a private depot in Makeni area of Lusaka. The ZAMMSA board extremely regrets the occurrence of this incident.



The Board would like to assure the general populace that ZAMMSA operations and its servicing of all public health facilities will not be affected.



Signed:



Lisulo Walubita (Dr.)

Acting Board Chairperson.